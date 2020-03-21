DHEC announces 46 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 173 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced they are investigating 46 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus., which brings the statewide total to 173 cases in 30 counties.

The new positive cases can be seen below:

Anderson County: 4 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Charleston County: 4 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Dillon County: 1 case

Edgefield County: 1 case

Greenville County: 5 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lexington County: 4 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Richland County: 6 cases

Spartanburg County: 1 case

Sumter County: 2 cases

York County: 1 case

According to DHEC, in addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:

Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic

If you’re sick, stay home from work, school, and public events

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Don’t share personal items

Clean frequently touched surfaces

Set up a separate room for sick household members

Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group

Residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by: