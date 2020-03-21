DHEC announces 46 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 173 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced they are investigating 46 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus., which brings the statewide total to 173 cases in 30 counties.
The new positive cases can be seen below:
- Anderson County: 4 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Charleston County: 4 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dillon County: 1 case
- Edgefield County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 5 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lexington County: 4 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Richland County: 6 cases
- Spartanburg County: 1 case
- Sumter County: 2 cases
- York County: 1 case
According to DHEC, in addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:
- Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic
- If you’re sick, stay home from work, school, and public events
- Regularly wash your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Don’t share personal items
- Clean frequently touched surfaces
- Set up a separate room for sick household members
- Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group
Residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:
- Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home
- Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins
- Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference
- Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.