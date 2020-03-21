DHEC announces 46 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 173 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced they are investigating 46 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus., which brings the statewide total to 173 cases in 30 counties.

The new positive cases can be seen below:

  • Anderson County: 4 cases
  • Beaufort County: 4 cases
  • Charleston County: 4 cases
  • Colleton County: 1 case
  • Darlington County: 1 case
  • Dillon County: 1 case
  • Edgefield County: 1 case
  • Greenville County: 5 cases
  • Greenwood County: 2 cases
  • Horry County: 1 case
  • Kershaw County: 6 cases
  • Lexington County: 4 cases
  • Marlboro County: 1 case
  • Newberry County: 1 case
  • Orangeburg County: 1 case
  • Richland County: 6 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 1 case
  • Sumter County: 2 cases
  • York County: 1 case

According to DHEC, in addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:

  • Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic
  • If you’re sick, stay home from work, school, and public events
  • Regularly wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow
  • Avoid contact with people who are sick
  • Don’t share personal items
  • Clean frequently touched surfaces
  • Set up a separate room for sick household members
  • Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group

Residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:

  • Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home
  • Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins
  • Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference
  • Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.

