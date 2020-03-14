DHEC announces 6 new cases of Coronavirus in South Carolina; 19 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is now investigating six additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
This will bring the state’s total number of cases to 19.
The new cases include:
- Three new cases are from Beaufort County.
- Two of the cases are close contacts with each other and have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
- The other case has no known connection to any other and did recently travel internationally.
- All three cases are currently isolated at home.
- Two new cases are from Kershaw County.
- Both cases have no identified source of exposure and currently hospitalized and isolated.
- One new case is from Lexington County.
- This case has no known exposure to another case and has no recent travel history to an impacted area. The individual is currently hospitalized and isolated.
- The individual is a resident of the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. The source of this patient’s exposure is being investigated.
- DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to help prevent spread.