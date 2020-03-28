DHEC announces additional 121 cases of COVID-19 in SC; 660 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced an additional 121 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total statewide to 660.

DHEC says the high number of cases is due to reporting cases from a backlog that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory because of a nationwide shortage in the chemicals required for performing testing.

As of March 27, DHEC now has the necessary chemicals and is processing tests as normal.

They also announced two additional deaths, which brings the total of deaths statewide to 15.

Both patients that died were elderly individuals who had underlying health conditions.

One patient was a resident of Richland County and one of Horry County.

The additional 121 cases are as follows: