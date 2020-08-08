DHEC announces “Fight the Spread” Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced their new “Fight the Spread” campaign.
DHEC issued an advisory that warned the evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who are asymptomatic and do not know they are infectious.
Health officials warned that this evidence places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.
“Fight the Spread” encourages people to fight the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, and getting tested.
DHEC also reminds everyone to avoid group gatherings, practice good hand washing hygiene, and avoiding others if you’re sick.