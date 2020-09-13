DHEC announces new immunization information system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is launching a new immunization information system that will help the agency and immunization providers ensure access and availability of essential immunizations to help keep South Carolinians healthy.

The Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON) replaces the state’s previous immunization reporting system and will provide a streamlined, easy-to-use process for immunization providers to order vaccines and manage vaccine inventory for those participating in federal and state vaccine programs, among other important benefits.

This new system will allow DHEC the ability to assess and address immunization coverage rates across the state.

“South Carolina’s transition to SIMON is a monumental upgrade for our state’s immunizations program and the timing of this transition couldn’t be better… With COVID-19’s continued prevalence across our state, one of the few things we can do to protect ourselves from this deadly virus is stay as healthy as possible and avoid contracting vaccine-preventable diseases like mumps, measles, chicken pox and whooping cough. SIMON provides immunization providers access to an individual’s comprehensive immunization record.” Dr. Brannon Traxler, Interim DHEC Public Health Director

South Carolina has seen a reduction in routine pediatric vaccine orders and administered doses during the past few months.

Officials say SIMON can be used to help providers ensure more children and adults receive immunizations.

Some of the key enhancements of SIMON include:

Patient reminders

Patient portal for clients obtaining their immunization record

Real-time vaccine inventory management for providers

Accurate vaccine forecasting for providers

Abundant reporting options such as geographic and statewide coverage rate assessments

Mass vaccination module to allow quick data entry of administered immunizations

DHEC says support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina Foundation and Envision Technology Partners have been critical in the development of SIMON.