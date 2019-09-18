DHEC: Customers who ate at Waffle House in Goose Creek may have been exposed to Hepatitis A

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Customers who ate at a Waffle House in Goose Creek may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A, according to the South Carolina Department of Health.

Officials say an employee at the restaurant tested positive Monday, September 16, 2019.

If you ate at the restaurant between August 24 and September 13, 2019 you may have been exposed to the illness.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccination at your local health department, call (855)-472-3432 or visit www.scdhec.gov/HealthClinics.