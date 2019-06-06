DHEC drops popular King Street restaurant to a “C”

A routine inspection knocked Basil in Downtown Charleston to a “B” on May 23, the follow-up inspection spelled more trouble one week later.

It’s now a “C” for Basil on King Street.

According to the inspection report, there were several priority violations that caused the grade to be lowered. Those violations included no soap or paper towels for the hand sink on the cook line.

A consecutive priority violation for proper cooling time and temperatures. Another for cold holding temperatures, and yet one more for cooling methods.

In Mount Pleasant, Rusty Rudder on 17 North was busted down to a “C” after a routine inspection on May 29.

Among the violations; no hand soap in the sink, issues with record keeping, food debris build-up on equipment in the kitchen, cold holding temperatures, a back door that didn’t close tightly enough, and flies in the back of the house and dry stock area,

According to DHEC records, the follow-up inspection days later put them back up to an “A”