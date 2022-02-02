DHEC encourages schools to use Test to Stay program to keep students in school

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control encouraged schools to take part in the Test to Stay program.

State health officials said the goal of the program is to safely keep students in school after a COVID-19 exposure.

According to Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC, the program allows for unvaccinated students who were exposed to COVID-19 to remain in school by using rapid at-home or PCR testing.

Under this guidance, if a student is not experiencing symptoms, they can continue with in-person learning after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Five to seven days after exposure, the student must get tested.

If the test is positive, officials said the student should isolate at home.

Officials said the student should wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

“Yes, a child can test positive on day five and be asymptomatic which is entirely why we do that test to catch those individuals so they can go home and isolate and decrease the length of time they are exposing other children,” explained Traxler.

According to Traxler, the Test to Stay program has only been studied in students. It hasn’t been studied in adults yet, so DHEC cannot endorse it for teachers and staff on a routine basis. However, she said the method can be used if a school is facing a staffing crisis.

DHEC officials said they have purchased over a million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests for participating schools. They plan to distribute 300,000 by the end of the week.

In the Lowcountry, the Charleston County School District has been using the Test to Stay method.

Berkeley County School District officials said they are not using Test to Stay, but they will look into it. Their quarantine protocols can be found here.

According to Dorchester School District 2 officials, they are still using the 10-day quarantine model. They plan to discuss these matters at a school board meeting on Thursday.