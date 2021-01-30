DHEC: First known case of United Kingdom COVID-19 variant found in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the detection of one case associated with the COVID-19 variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom.

Officials say they believe the existing vaccines work to protect the public from this variant, even though they don’t know just how effective they are.

They say “there’s no conclusive evidence” to prove that the variant causes more severe illness.

The case is an adult from the Lowcountry region who has an international travel history.

“The arrival of the second SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is a yet another important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over…While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still very limited. We must all remain dedicated to the fight by doing the right things to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director

DHEC will continue to work with the CDC to watch for COVID-19 variants.