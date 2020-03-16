DHEC: Five additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina; 33 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced five additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, which brings the total number of cases statewide to 33.

The new cases include:

One new case is from Lexington County. The case is an elderly person who was a close contact to a previously reported case. This person remains in isolation at a healthcare facility.

Four new cases are from Kershaw County. Three of the cases are middle-aged individuals who are known contacts to a previously reported case and are currently isolated at home. One case is an elderly person. Investigation is underway and further details are not currently available.



DHEC wants to remind the public that they will continue to alert the public on all COVID-19 related deaths.