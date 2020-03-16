Live Now
DHEC: Five additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina; 33 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced five additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, which brings the total number of cases statewide to 33.

The new cases include:

  • One new case is from Lexington County.
    • The case is an elderly person who was a close contact to a previously reported case.
    • This person remains in isolation at a healthcare facility.
  • Four new cases are from Kershaw County.
    • Three of the cases are middle-aged individuals who are known contacts to a previously reported case and are currently isolated at home.
    • One case is an elderly person.
    • Investigation is underway and further details are not currently available.

DHEC wants to remind the public that they will continue to alert the public on all COVID-19 related deaths.

