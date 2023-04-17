JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – There was certainly some tension during Monday’s meeting as community members gave their input on the newly-proposed Blanchard Family Bridge that would stretch across Penny’s Creek.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is seeking neighbor’s opinions on a proposed 577-foot-long bridge in the Fenwick Plantation neighborhood.

The meeting started with developer Mike Blanchard expressing the need for the new infrastructure.

“We need access to our land,” Blanchard said. “We do not want to build an expensive bridge, but it’s the only option we have to access our property.”

Tensions rose amongst neighbors as they interrupted Blanchard as he shared information about the proposal.

Following Blanchard’s presentation, Johns Island neighbors voiced the concerns they have about the nearly 600-foot-long bridge that would be placed at the intersection of Fenwick Plantation Road and St. Paul’s Parish Lane.

Residents say it would be detrimental to the marsh surrounding the area.

“That little ecosystem can’t handle concrete pilings,” one Johns Island resident said. “And those little fish are going to go away, then the birds go away and it’s going to mess up the whole beautiful place that God put there.”

Others arguing the bridge would result in an unwanted increase in traffic through their neighborhood.

“Looking at our street,” one Fenwick Plantation neighbor said, “Fenwick Plantation Road, there’s no way you can define that as a thoroughfare; that is a neighborhood street. There are kids and children, and people walking up to the pool.”

And some simply don’t see any benefit to constructing the bridge altogether.

“There is not one single aspect of this proposal that is positive,” one Johns Island resident said, “or worth the harm that it will cause. It’s self-serving, and it is not for public use in any way, shape or form.”

DHEC will review Monday’s comments, along with written comments, when the public comment period ends on May 1.