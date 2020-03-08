DHEC investigating 4 new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina; 6 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that they are investigating additional cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Four presumptive positive cases were identified after testing for COVID-19 was completed at DHEC’s Public Health Library.

These four presumptive positive cases are in addition to the two presumptive positive cases that were announced on Friday, March 6.

That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases in the state to six.

Two of the four new cases are direct contacts (meaning close face-to-face contact) with the Camden woman who was announced as a presumptive positive case on March 6.

One of the two individuals is a woman who was hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 and is being isolated at this time.

The other person is an elderly man, who was temporarily admitted to a healthcare facility. He was discharged and is currently isolated at home.

The third new case is a woman from Camden with no known connection, as of right now, to the other presumptive positive cases from Camden.

The fourth new case is a man from Spartanburg County with no known connection, at this time, to any of the other presumptive positive cases. He recently traveled to Italy and is not hospitalized. He is currently isolated at home.

DHEC also provided an update on the two presumptive positive cases that were announced on March 6.

The elderly woman from Camden was transferred to a health care facility in the Midlands on March 6 to receive a higher level of care. She remains isolated.

The woman from Charleston County is symptom-free and is continuing to self-monitor.

DHEC wants to remind the public tha t“Presumptive positive” means samples from these individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, but these results are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It usually takes 24-48 hours for the CDC to confirm samples after they’re received.

“We now have evidence of community spread that’s likely to be causing these initial cases in Camden in Kershaw County and the risk of spread to other communities is possible, as seen in other states across the country…We are working with the CDC and state and local officials to limit community spread while continuing with our protocol for identifying travel-related cases in the state.” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist

The department does not recommend closing schools or canceling any public events at this time.

DHEC will continue to monitor absentee rates in schools and businesses as well as reports of illness in the community to determine if or when closures may be recommended.

They will also provide updated recommendations to schools and day care facilities, colleges and universities, and organizers of large events.

Updated information can be found at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

As of March 8, DHEC has tested a total of 18 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the six presumptive positives. The remaining tests are negative.

DHEC will update the public as soon as test results are confirmed with the CDC and as any other new information is available.

“We understand residents will have concerns about this new indication of community spread, however, I urge the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of illness. Public health events like this one are not new to South Carolina,” said Dr. Linda Bell.

Precautions are recommended to maintain daily routines of protecting against illness by practicing good hygiene, washing your hands, covering your cough.

Individuals with signs of illness should stay home from school and work and not attend public gatherings.

Residents who are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their personal doctor or healthcare provider or use MUSC Health’s free telehealth screening at MUSC.care with the promo code COVID19.

The DHEC Care Line is available to provide general information about COVID-19 by calling 1-855-472-3432 from 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. seven days a week. The Care Line hours are extend to 9 p.m. tonight. Because call volume has been high, callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.

