DHEC launches new COVID-19 mobile testing clinics in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and popup testing clinics across the state.

DHEC says they recognize the importance of increasing access to testing in communities across the state especially in rural and underserved communities where residents may have limited access to healthcare.

The screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s efforts to increase testing in rural communities across the state.

There are several new mobile testing sites scheduled this week in Charleston County:

May 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

May 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455

May 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James AME Church, 5305 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487

May 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Dr, Charleston, SC 29405

May 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Rd, Charleston, SC 29418

The Charleston County mobile clinics are being held in partnership with DHEC, Charleston County Public Safety, and Fetter Health Care.

More mobile testing sites have currently been scheduled until May 22, but additional sites will continue to be added.

Click here for any information on upcoming mobile testing testing events.