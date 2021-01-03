DHEC officials provide update on the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) provided an update on the COVIVD-19 vaccine in South Carolina.

It has been a few weeks since COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out throughout the state, DHEC held a conference call to provide how the process is progressing.

As of right now, 41,000 doses of the vaccine have been given to healthcare providers and long-term care residents and staff with more expected to arrive by the end of the month.

“What we’ve been told thus far by the CDC and Operation Warp Speed is that through the end of January we should be expecting to receive around the same amount of doses that we have seen thus far,” said Stephen White, Immunizations Director of DHEC.

This would be around 30,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Officials said there have been no issues with storing the vaccine with does having to be kept in ultra cold freezers at -70 degrees celsius.

They say there are over two dozen locations in South Carolina that are capable of storing the vaccine.

“Capable of storing over two million doses of ultra-cold frozen vaccine. That’s 17 times what we have received already of vaccine,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Interim Public Health Director of DHEC.

Dr. Traxler says to expect vaccine clinics to arrive in rural areas in the coming weeks.

“With less access to healthcare facilities, we’ll be seeing those begin administering vaccines in the next few weeks,” she said.

They ask that everyone in South Carolina be patient as they wait their turn to receive the vaccine.

“We want South Carolinians to understand that everyone in our state who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will get their turn,” said Dr. Traxler.

Officials believe if the timeline stays steady and the vaccine is made available to the public this summer, we could see herd immunity to COVID-19 by fall.