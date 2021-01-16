DHEC says COVID-19 case count internal database system error is fixed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that the internal database they use to track COVID-19 cases has been fixed by the vendor this morning.

DHEC officials added a disclaimer to their daily case reports to publicly notice the data was incomplete when the error was identified.

DHEC says the database issue was caused by slowdowns and delays in how South Carolina’s Infectious Disease and Outbreak Network (SCION) was able to process COVID-19 test results that are sent to the system electronically.

The issue did not lose any data and was in any way a security breach.

COVID-19 death reporting was not impacted by this software error, only the number of cases.

As of January 16, the system if fully operational.

With the corrected data, the highest number of cases in a single day occurred on January 8 with 6,824 cases.

