DHEC says more young adults are testing positive for COVID-19 in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that more South Carolinians under the age of 30 are testing positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, June 19, 4,160 of the 22,608 confirmed cases in South Carolina are people aged 21-30, which accounts for 18.4% of all confirmed cases in the state. Teenagers account for 7% of confirmed cases.

Since April 4, data shows that there has been a 413.9% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, and a 966.1% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 11-20 age group.

This data follows national trends that indicate a growing number of young adults and youth being confirmed to have COVID-19.