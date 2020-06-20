DHEC says more young adults are testing positive for COVID-19 in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that more South Carolinians under the age of 30 are testing positive for COVID-19.
As of Friday, June 19, 4,160 of the 22,608 confirmed cases in South Carolina are people aged 21-30, which accounts for 18.4% of all confirmed cases in the state. Teenagers account for 7% of confirmed cases.
Since April 4, data shows that there has been a 413.9% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, and a 966.1% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 11-20 age group.
This data follows national trends that indicate a growing number of young adults and youth being confirmed to have COVID-19.
While it is true that most youth and younger adults with COVID-19 only experience a mild illness, that is not true for all… In addition, it’s important to remember that even with mild or no symptoms you can spread the disease to those around you – your friends, teammates, and family. We’re calling on our younger generation of South Carolinians to be leaders in their communities by taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lead by example and use your voice to let others know that social distancing and wearing a mask in public helps save lives.”Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant