CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – DHEC notified the Charleston County School District that someone involved with Wando High School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

A callout and a letter from DHEC were sent home to parents and staff at Wando to inform them of the situation.

The letter from DHEC provides important information as it relates to monitoring their symptoms and the steps to take if someone shows signs of illness.