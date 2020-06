CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) made an announcement to the public on how to properly dispose of PPE items like gloves and masks.

DHEC officials say to keep gloves, masks, and other PPE items out of recycling bins.

They say instead of littering these items, you should bag the items and dispose of them by following local and Center for Disease Control guidelines.