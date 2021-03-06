DHEC shares message of hope on one year anniversary of 1st COVID-19 case in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – March 6, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the first two suspected COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released a video to thank South Carolinians for taking actions to help end the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged everyone to keep up the work.

South Carolina announced, because of steady progress with the state’s phased COVID-19 vaccination plan, the state will advance to the next phase, Phase 1b, beginning on Monday, March 8.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is our light at the end of the tunnel. Until enough of us can get vaccinated, we need everyone to do your part by continuing to wear your mask and stay six feet apart from others,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.

As of early March 2021, South Carolina has:

• conducted more than 6 million tests through DHEC and other partners

• increased contact tracing staff from 20 statewide before COVID-19 to more than 650

• answered more than 292,000 calls to the CareLine and vaccination call center

• given 1,003,558 COVID-19 vaccine shots

• fully vaccinated 304,724 South Carolinians against COVID-19

• held more than 33,000 testing events, with over 7,800 more scheduled through March 31