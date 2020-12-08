DHEC: South Carolina to receive 200,000-300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in coming weeks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control plans to distribute hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines across the state by the end of the year as the vaccines become available.

Health officials are making perorations to receive the vaccines by prioritizing which frontline workers should receive a dose first. They say it could present some challenges.

While still a rough number, DHEC believes it will receive between roughly 200,000 and 300,000 vaccines from the federal government by the end of the year. It’s expected the majority of the vaccines will be given to health care and frontline workers in phase one of the vaccination process.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the state and country, a vaccine could be just days away from final approval. Lowcountry hospitals are making preparations to deliver vaccinations in a timely manner.

“We have an idea of where to start as to vaccinating our teammates and then how far down the list can we go depending on how many vaccine doses we get,” says Dr. Robert Oliverio, Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Care and Population Health for Roper St. Francis Hospital.

The vaccines will be divided among hospital care systems across the state. Dr. Oliverio says they will be administered to frontline workers in the most need.

“Folks in the Emergency Department, nurses, physicians, you know people who are at the front desk,” says Dr. Oliverio. “We want those folks vaccinated.”

Once the vaccinations are received at Lowcountry hospitals, they have to be stored in a special cooling container until admission to preserve the vaccine.

“You have a limited amount of time once you thaw the virus, reconstitute it and basically get it ready for vaccination,” says Dr. Oliverio.

With phase one likely to be completed by the end of the year, Dr. Oliverio is hopeful more vaccines can be available for more people by early next year.

“As more vaccines become available, that supply constraint will go down so we will be able to vaccinate more and more people,” says Dr. Oliverio.

And while there is a light at the end of the tunnel, health officials say there’s more work to be done.

“It’s going to be a drop in the bucket, 200,000 to 300,000 doses,” says Dr. Oliverio. “If we get all of those doses out, still is not going to be enough to decrease the likelihood of transmission.”

News 2 also reached out to the Medical University of South Carolina and Trident Medical Center. In a statement Trident says; “We are anticipating receiving our first doses of the COVID vaccine within the next 10 days. We have finalized our storage and vaccination plan. All of our more than 2,500 Trident Health colleagues and more than 600 member medical staff will be eligible to receive the vaccine.”

SCDHEC says it won’t know the exact number of vaccines provided to the state until they arrive.