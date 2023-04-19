CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave an update Wednesday on a project aimed at learning more about PFAS chemicals in state waterways.

PFAS are manmade and can be found all throughout the environment.

“There’s evidence of PFAS contamination in virtually every river in South Carolina. Here locally, it’s been found in the Cooper River, it’s been found in the harbor, it’s been found in the Ashley River,” said Andrew Wunderley, the Executive Director of Charleston Waterkeeper.

Since July 2022, DHEC has been testing PFAS in dozens of streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs. This effort is part of the Ambient Surface Water PFAS Project, designed to determine the prevalence of the chemicals in bodies of water above ground.

The project is also monitoring how changes in seasonal conditions affect PFAS concentrations.

“What we’re kind of seeing in our major river basins is a concentration mechanism under lower flow conditions and a dilution effect under higher flow conditions,” explained Matt Baumann, PhD, an Environmental Scientist for DHEC.

So far, DHEC officials said PFAS have been detected at nearly all 100+ surface water sites, but concentrations are highly variable. This conversation comes one month after the United States Environmental Protection Agency proposed new standards for PFAS in drinking water.

According to DHEC, another objective of the project is to “provide these data to better inform potential impacts to drinking water sources.”

“Some of our larger drinking water systems, they have intake or withdrawal water from surface water. So, from a drinking water prospective, there’s a lot of interest in the data we’re seeing in our Ambient Surface Water Project,” said Jennifer Hughes, DHEC’s Bureau of Water Chief.

The project will conclude in June. EPA is holding another public hearing on the newly proposed drinking water standards on May 4th.