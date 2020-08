CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There are two COVID-19 testing sites available in the Lowcountry on Saturday, August 15.

The first one is at Haut Gap Middle School located at 1861 Bohicket Road in Johns Island.

The hours for this site will be from 8:30 am until 12:00 pm.

They will be providing masks, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and produce while the site is open.

The other site will be at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The hours for this site will be from 7:00 am until 12:00 pm.