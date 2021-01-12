DHEC to begin vaccinating South Carolinians ages 70 and older Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination as early as Wednesday. On Monday Governor Henry McMaster directed the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to administer the vaccine to those over 70-years-old starting on Wednesday.

It’s a big number, 627,800 people who fall of the state’s 70 and older population will be able to sign up and get vaccinated starting Wednesday What is even more staggering, the tole COVID-19 has taken on this age group. Healthcare experts estimate more than 60% of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths have occurred among those 70 and older making this a critical initiative.

Healthcare professionals say one of the biggest obstacles with vaccinating this portion of the population could be the ability to reach out and communicate with them.

“They’re essentially in quarantine,” says Dr. Danielle Shurerur with the Medical University of South Carolina. “They’re not participating in the usual activities they used to so we’re going to have to get really creative.”

A staggering tole on the elderly, Interim Public Health Director for DHEC Dr. Brannon Traxler, says the age group is seeing the highest mortality rate among South Carolinians.

“More than 67%, two thirds of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina have been among those age 70 years and older,” says Dr. Traxler.

Anyone in the age group can sign up. Scheduling an appointment is as easy as calling the DHEC Cares Line at 1-855-472-3432 or going online here to make an appointment. More information from DHEC can also be found here.

“If they’re eligible they schedule online and pick an appointment and show up with a driver’s license and get their vaccine,” says Dr. Shurerur.

Healthcare officials say it’s an extraordinary announcement but say contacting and providing a safe environment is top of mind.

“You know as an elderly person, parking and getting into a clinic is not something that is easy or anything they want to do,” says Dr. Shurerur.

Talk of lowering the age requirement to receive a vaccine is already in the works, DHEC officials say it’s important to phase the vaccinations because of availability.

“More and more populations will be invited to sign up or register for an appointment for a vaccination,” says Dr. Traxler.

While a smaller number of hospitals are ready to roll out the process this week, more than 50 additional locations preparing to vaccinate the age group will come online as early as next week.

“We will continue to work to have more and more locations offering the vaccine, especially in those rural and underserved communities who may not have a healthcare facility or hospital nearby,” says Dr. Traxler.

Both MUSC and Roper St. Francis Hospital will participate in this phase of vaccine rollout. MUSC will start vaccinations on Wednesday, officials with Roper St. Francis say they are finalizing plans and expect to begin vaccinating those over 70-years-old on January 20th.

Trident Health Center and the Colleton Medical Center say they will not participate. Trident says they decided not participate due to uncertainty the state can deliver the vaccine on a regular schedule.