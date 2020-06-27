DHEC warns SC residents of possible health risks due to Saharan dust

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) declared an Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates for June 27.

This means that fine particulate concentrations may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

The affected areas include the following counties: Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, McCormick, Edgefield, Aiken, Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, Hampton, Jasper, Beaufort, and Colleton.

DHEC says residents should be aware of possible health effects related to Saharan desert dust. They say the dust is expected to create unhealthy breathing conditions where it is most concentrated.

They recommend that people with respiratory health issues limit their time spent outdoors to avoid the dust plume and take measures to prevent outdoor dust particles form getting inside.