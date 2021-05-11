Dierks Bentley highlights return to live concerts with Lowcountry stop

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Live music is back in a big way on the Isle of Palms. Country music singer Dierks Bentley took the stage at the Windjammer a little after 7 P.M. Tuesday night highlighting another step in the return to normalcy.

Bentley kicked off his ‘High Times and Hangovers’ tour at the Windjammer. It’s the first stop on a tour of several smaller venues across the country, marking his return to touring and live concerts. People say no distance was too far to travel and see a concert in person.

“I came down from New Jersey you know I got tickets, how are you not going to come down to see a concert in person, be with people,” says Frank Luna. “You know a lot of Dierks’ music is about rebirth and getting through tough times.”

A return to live music is something that’s needed just as much for the fans as the star country singer and his band.

In an interview with Country Taste of Music, Bentley said he was both frightened and excited to return to the stage in front of fans. He said the ‘High Times and Hangovers’ tour, a dive bar tour, was happening just for the “heck of it.”

Fans were just as excited to see an artist take the stage.

“I’ve never been to the Isle of Palms before but what a gorgeous venue, what a fun spot,” says Luna. “Looks like a little beach bar that Dierks is going to blow the roof off.”

For the Windjammer, it’ll be all hands on deck. Between safety measures and all staff, after more than a year’s long break from an event this size, they were ready to welcome the country star.

“Probably every employee is here, you know bar backs and sanitizers, bathroom attendee you know just the whole 9,” says Nicki Nelson, a Bartender at the bar.

The event was Bentley’s first concert in front of fans since before the pandemic. Capacity wasn’t a full one hundred percent numbers of fans still reached the hundreds.

“We’ve cut that kind of in half and a little bit up but we’ve just been watching that as months and the year goes by but we’re not at full capacity,” says Nelson.

In a year where so many bars and restaurants were forced to close, Nelson says she’s hopeful it’ll pave the way for more big name concerts to make their way to the Windjammer.

“We’re hoping that this is a big start and step for us,” says Nelson. “We’re hoping that this is going to go off great, it’s going to be an awesome night. A fun concert and we hope to continue it.”

More than just music in the air on the Isle of Palms, but excitement and hope for a summer close to some form of normal.

“I’ve just thoroughly enjoyed getting to know this town, having lunch and spending my money here,” says Luna. “You know people need to be out and about supporting the local economy.”

Bentley will make stops in Greenville and Charlotte on Wednesday and Thursday before leaving the Carolinas to continue the tour.