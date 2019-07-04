DIRECTV/AT&T blacks out WCBD and other Nexstar TV stations on July 4th

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We know how much WCBD News 2 means to the Lowcountry. You count on us for the most up-to-date and accurate news, weather and the best programing on television every day.

Our team understands how disappointed you were to discover WCBD News 2 was pulled from DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse over the Fourth of July holiday.

Nexstar Media’s (our parent company) contract with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse expired on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at midnight CST.

Our parent company has negotiated with these providers in good faith and has presented a fair offer for our station and sister stations across the country.

Nexstar has offered DIRECTV the same rates it offered to other large distribution partners – with whom it completed successful negotiations with in 2019 – but only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse decided to take stations away from its customers.

While Nexstar believed progress was being made in the negotiations, DIRECTV misled Nexstar as it requisitioned that viewers not be informed about the pending expiration as long as negotiations were continuing to be constructive.

With minutes to go before the prior agreement was to expire, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse did not accept Nexstar’s offer for an extension which would have allowed viewers in the market to view their favorite NBC shows, special events, sports, local news and other programming on Independence Day.

Nexstar remains eager to complete an agreement with DIRECTV consistent with those it has made with every other cable, satellite and telco provider in order to end DIRECTV’s action that is both unnecessary and punitive to its subscribers.

You can read more about Nexstar’s negotiations with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse by clicking here.

Consumers and viewers affected by DIRECTV/AT&T’s blackout can contact DIRECTV/AT&T directly at 208 South Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75202 and by phone at 855-567-1569 or 210-821-4105.

We value your viewership and hope to resolve this issue as quickly and thoroughly as possible.

To learn more about how you can watch WCBD News 2 on your television, or how you can contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse, please click here.

You can watch every news broadcast from News 2 live online – for free – by visiting www.counton2.com/watch-live.