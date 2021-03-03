Disabled veteran seriously injured during hit and run along Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A disabled Marine Veteran is recovering in a Mount Pleasant hospital after he was seriously hurt in a hit and run accident along north Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.

The accident occurred Monday night sometime between 5 and 7pm near Harris Teeter.

Residents say Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant is a dangerous road and one man is paying the price after being hit by a car and left for dead. The man says he’s facing a long road to recovery after being seriously injured.

“I think I was, I honestly think I was in shock,” says the man who did not want to identify himself. “I’m a pretty tough guy and I was feeling some pain.”

The man recently moved to the area near north Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant and was walking along the road near Planters Point Monday night.

“I wanted to walk the route to get a feel for it and I didn’t even see it coming,” says the man.

The victim, a disabled Marine, says he was hit by a car from behind while walking in the grass. He guesses he was walking at least three feet off of the roadway. The driver then drove away without checking on the victim.

“I remember coming to with a police officer there and he said stay down, we’ve got an ambulance I think was either on the way or was already there,” says the veteran.

The man was left beaten and bruised and his right leg scratched and mangled. The man who’s been in the hospital ever since says he had plates put in his right ankle and is awaiting surgery on the same knee. The man’s injuries will also require additional surgeries to his wrists and face.

“I’ve already had surgery like I said in the lower part of that leg and had two plates put in,” says the man. “And then the upper part, my knee he (doctor) said looked like a bomb went off.”

The veteran says he’s facing a lengthy recovery, he estimates it could take up to six-months. For the man, he says while he’s thankful to be alive, he can’t believe he was left to die on the side of the road.

“The first thing I would do is check on them and make sure they were alive and administer CPR if I had to.”

The disabled marine veteran is now making a plea for help from his hospital bed hoping the person responsible will speak up.

“Please come forward, do the honorable thing,” says the veteran. “I mean they didn’t even know if I was dead or alive.”

The man was first in a fight for his life, now he finds himself in a fight back to get back on his feet.

“I’ll make a way, I’ll find a way,” says the veteran. “I always do.”

Mount Pleasant police tell News 2 this is an active case and they are searching for the vehicle involved in the hit and run. If you have any information you’re asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department.