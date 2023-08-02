MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Electric bikes and bicycles can be a fun way to get around town, but also sometimes dangerous.

Several months ago, in front of town council, Lauren Alligood expressed how devastating it was to lose her dog after an E-bike collision.

“What happened to us was not an accident, but a completely avoidable tragedy,” Alligood said.

After hearing about her experience, Mayor Will Haynie says the town reexamined the bike ordinance in Mount Pleasant, and found it was seriously outdated.

“Mount Pleasant’s bicycle ordinance hasn’t been revisited since 1963,” Haynie said.

Council began the process of updating the ordinance, and in July, they passed the first reading of an ordinance that would put restrictions on e-bikes on the sidewalk.

Bicycles and E-bikes would still be allowed on sidewalks designated as shared-use paths, meaning the path must be at least eight feet wide.

The ordinance would also limit E-bike speeds to a maximum of 15 mph.

Haynie said, “We’re just trying to take the hazard off, but also accommodate everyone to use the sidewalk.”

However, these changes are being met with some frustration, some saying the safety of people of bikes is being overlooked.

“Asking cyclists to put our lives at the risk of drivers because of a dog? It’s surprising.” Owner of a local bike rental shot called Rebellion Roads, Ty Weatherby said.

Weatherby says he doesn’t have a problem with speed limits, but he does believe limiting sidewalk access could be dangerous.

“A cyclist is much more likely to be killed by a vehicle in the road, than a pedestrian is to be hurt in any way by a cyclist,” Weatherby said.

Mayor Haynie says there will be some changes from the first reading to the second reading, but overall believes they’re on the right track to solve the problem.

“We dont want another family losing their pet. We’re also going to listen, we’re going to take more feedback. We’ve been in touch with Charleston Moves, we’ve heard a lot from them, and I think what we’ve come up with is reasonable.

The second reading and final vote will take place in September.