WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Twelve people were selected to move forward as jurors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial on Wednesday.

Judge Clifton Newman went through a total of four panels of prospective jurors starting on Monday. People were weeded out based on conflicting factors such as where they work, work schedules, criminal history, relations to the Murdaugh family, and connections to other parties in the case.

There were about 80 people left on Wednesday who qualified as potential jurors in the final pool. From there, it was narrowed down to the chosen 12.

The jury is made up of four men and eight women. Ten jurors are white and two are African American.

“I like the jury. I think that, you know, it’s pretty balanced. I would have liked to see an African American male on there, obviously, but you’ve got eight women, you’ve got two African American women and you’ve got good age ranges there,” said South Carolina State Representative Justin Bamberg.

Rep. Bamberg is an attorney for several victims in the financial cases against Murdaugh. He believes the mostly female jury could be good for the prosecution because Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son.

Marilyn Whiteman was a potential juror who was dismissed on Wednesday. She said it was a long process, which started for her on Monday.

“I thought it was interesting. You can’t make a judgement until you actually hear the evidence, so it would’ve been a learning process for me,” Whiteman said.

Christopher Smith was also released from jury duty on day three of the trial.

“I was kind of on the fence, you know, I didn’t know if it was going to be you know, exciting or mostly just a lot of waiting around,” Smith said when asked if he was relieved to be let go. “The rumors of being sequestered was kind of scary because nobody wants to be away from home that long.”

Six alternate jurors were also selected, three men and three women.