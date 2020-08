CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County dispatch shows a reported fire at the Citadel.

The call came in at around 6:29 pm on Sunday, August 23.

Citadel officials say the fire was caused by an air conditioning unit that is above one of the barracks on campus.

The barracks were evacuated.

The fire caused the school’s sprinkler system to activate, which took care of the fire.

Officials say no one was injured during the fire.