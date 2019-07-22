Doctor accused of peeping at victims staying at Folly beach house

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry pulmonologist has been apprehended by authorities for Eavesdropping Peeping Voyeurism on Folly Beach.

According to the affidavit from the Folly Beach Police Department, the victims noticed the suspect James Ball peeping through a hole in the wall which leads to a shower area that an 18-year-old had recently used.

Upon being located by the father, Ball proceeded to flee from the residence on foot and was subsequently caught by the father and the son. When they caught him and questioned him about why he was underneath the residence, his initial response was “Oh, I’m the rat guy”, according to the affidavit. Mr. Ball was not authorized to be at the residence, nor did he notify the property manager Avocet properties, or the current renter of his presence.

After officers arrived at the scene, the father showed the officers where they found James under the house.

On June 1, officers and the property manager for Avocet Realty were shown the hidden viewing area found at the residence. After being shown the viewing areas, officers were escorted to another rental property owned by the suspect which is across the street. Officers discovered the same type of hidden area with viewing holes as in the previous residence.