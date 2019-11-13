Doctors say cooler temperatures could help with allergies

The colder temperatures and their effects are certainly being felt here in the Lowcountry but not all of the effects are bad. The record cool is here in South Carolina and along with the brisk temperatures comes a few positives.

Bruce ball who is an Allergist Immunologist says when you have a significant drop in temperature, it can reduce pollen counts.

“I think most of us have a little more spring in our step when it gets this cool because you pop out of the house and after the long hot summer we’ve had your going to feel a little more energy.” Dr. Bruce Ball, Allergist Immunologist

Your breathing and allergies aren’t the only thing that benefits from the cooler air. Savannah DuFour, a licensed cosmetologist says it can even help your hair.

DuFour says some of the benefits can be less moisture in the air, so your hair can be a little bit smoother, sleeker, and shinier.

While the lack of moisture in the air helps you have a great hair day, it also makes site seeing in Charleston a little easier.

Sherrie Sojka, a tourist, says it’s much easier to breathe; you’re not sweating as much and feeling exhausted from the heat.

The cooler temperatures are expected to impact the Lowcountry through the end of the week.