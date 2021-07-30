Doctors stress on how to stay safe during Lowcountry heat wave

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local doctors say these high temperatures are pretty dangerous with the Lowcountry seeing a heat index of 115 degrees. They say heat strokes are the number one leading cause in weather related deaths.

“Here, it’s also different because the humidity is so bad,” says Lesable Willder, a resident of Mount Pleasant.

For the first time since 2012 the Lowcountry is in a excessive heat warning. With people outside for the summer, local doctors urge people to make sure to be aware of heat exhaustion.

“People can feel faint or dizzy, their skin is cold, they’re kind of sweaty and just feel bad. They may have nausea or vomiting and that’s a sign to get indoors and start cooling off right away,” Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, Physician with Roper St. Francis Express Care.

Dr. Ellis says, there’s also a risk of heat strokes.

“Their skins actually dry, they’re no longer sweating and it might be even red. They sometimes report of throbbing headache and they might throw up and be nauseous,” says Dr. Ellis.

Both doctors and residents say while the sweltering temperatures aren’t fun they are respecting the Lowcountry’s heat.

“It’s a little scary, but you still got to live your life. It’s just dangerous for someone to be outside that long,” says Dr. Ellis.

Doctors at Roper St. Francis say try to avoid really hot times of the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when heat injuries are at high risk.