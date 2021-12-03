Documentary highlighting America’s addiction epidemic to be screened in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A screening of a new documentary exploring America’s addiction epidemic was held in Charleston Friday.

‘Tipping the Pain Scales’ is a documentary that “seeks to get at the heart of creative solutions to help deal with and conquer this epidemic,” according to spoken word artist and educator Joseph Green, who is featured in the film.

Green is in long-term recovery himself and says this film wants to show recovery through a positive lens and educate young minds about addiction.

“My part in particular,” Green said. “When you see it, you see young people really responding to these creative exercises and learning coping skills, protective factors, that we know will help them in their adult lives.”

Green says nearly everyone either fights a silent battle with addiction, or knows someone who does, and hopes this film inspires others to join in the fight against addiction

“I want people to walk away from this movie with hope,” he said. “But also, with a call of action that the solution is on all of us. And we’re going to have to talk about it in our families, in our schoolhouses, in our statehouses, in our jobs, if we’re going to actually get this country, and hopefully world, healed.”