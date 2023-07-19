CONEWANGO, Pa. (WIVB) — The owners of a heroic canine named Tucker are $2,000 richer.

Thanks to Tucker’s barking in rural Pennsylvania, Ron and Cindy Ecklund were able to help authorities capture Michael Burham, the Jamestown homicide suspect who spent more than a week on the run after breaking out of the Warren County Jail.

He was captured at gunpoint Saturday evening after attempting to fool the Ecklunds into thinking he was a camper.

The arrest came after Tucker ran down to the creek that runs along the Ecklunds’ backyard and kept barking to alert them that someone was on their property.

The couple hopped onto their golf cart and came face-to-face with the wanted fugitive. They knew it was Burham and immediately dialed 911, effectively bringing the manhunt to an end.

“He’s always been such a great dog,” said Cindy. “He was protecting us and you can’t ask for a better best friend than that.”

Some of the reward money will buy Tucker a year supply of tennis balls, a new collar, and a ribeye steak.

🥩Hero chocolate lab Tucker finally gets his steak dinner for finding Michael Burham in the woods behind his owners house. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/oZYYlV9wn3 — Patrick Ryan (@patryanreports) July 18, 2023

The $2,000 reward comes courtesy of Warren County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is a program that provides monetary rewards to those who help law enforcement solve crimes.

Before Burham was apprehended, police said a total reward of up to $22,000 had been offered for information leading to his capture, with additional money coming from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals. Their awards may be presented at a later date.

Burham is the same wanted fugitive who lead Lowcountry law enforcement in a multi-day manhunt that came to an end in the Francis Marion National Forest in the Huger area.

The man was captured then after a Berkeley County couple spotted him hiding near a shed on their rural property.