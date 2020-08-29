Dog found abandoned outside of Dorchester Paws

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws says a dog was found abandoned outside of their shelter gates early this morning.

Officials say around 8:30 am a brown Terrier mix was found at their gates.

The dog was discovered by a volunteer who assists daily in walking dogs before the shelter opens.

The volunteer immediately notified Mollie Crabtree, the shelter’s foster coordinator.

The dog was immediately retrieved and brought into the clinic where they were examined for signs of dehydration.

The shelter says the dog, currently named Stark, is doing well and will remain at Dorchester Paws for processing, examinations, and eventually adoption.

Dorchester Paws wants to remind the public that they do take in owner surrenders for animals located in Dorchester County, but appointments are necessary.

They also provide pet food and cat litter for those facing unexpected circumstances. They added that while owner surrender appointments may be scheduled a few weeks out during their busy months, this is no excuse to leave an animal outside of the shelter.