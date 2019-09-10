Domestic violence charge against Todd Kohlhepp victim Kala Brown dismissed, solicitor confirms

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Domestic violence charges were dismissed against Kala Brown and James Devon Moore last week, the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed.

We reported earlier that Brown, a victim of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, was arrested by Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies back in July after admitting to hitting the victim at a home on Piedmont Golf Course Road.

Brown was charged with third-degree domestic violence and was later released from the Greenville County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.