Dominion Energy gets green light for electricity price hikes

CHARLESTON, S.C.- (WCBD)- Dominion Energy customers in South Carolina are expected to have a higher electricity bill later this year by a small increase.

Dominion reached a settlement with the South Carolina Public Service Commission to raise prices by about $1.81 for the average South Carolina household starting on Sept. 1.

Dominion’s first filing for a price hike about a year ago was for an almost 8% increase for customers.

News 2 was given this statement from Dominion Energy about the price increases.

In the agreement Dominion Energy also said that they will not file for another rate increase before July of 2023.

Customers of the energy company were not happy with the price hikes, wanting top executives to take responsibility for their own actions.

“Well certainly I think the executives or that group of people should be absorbing some of the cost. We as individual consumers had no way of knowing they were going to close these plants,” said customer Christi Moore.

Another customer calling for Dominion’s finances to be reviewed.

“We need transparency, we need the books to be opened, we need independent audits to go in and validate these charges,” said customer Grant Miller.