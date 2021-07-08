Dominion Energy restoring power to Lowcountry customers after Tropical Storm Elsa

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews from Dominion Energy are working to get the Lowcountry’s lights back on Thursday night. The electric company’s outage map shows only a handful of neighborhoods without power in Charleston County as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

One problem is common in many of the outages from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Trees and tree limbs have been the cause of multiple outages. The worst hit areas of Charleston County being in Ravenel, Johns Island, James Island and West Ashley.

“(The trees) have taken down lines, in some cases they’ve taken down poles and you’re moving from a sort of restoring power to a rebuilding of that infrastructure and that can take time,” said Paul Fischer of Dominion Energy Public Affairs.

In the Riverland Terrace neighborhood, a large tree fell after 1 a.m. Thursday morning in the storm. The tree brought down power lines and cut off power to part of the block.

“And all of a sudden I heard a big whooshing sound and I heard a crack,” said Mandy Rooney, a Riverland Terrace resident who saw the tree fall from her house.

The tree caused an outage at Wappoo Drive and Hinson Avenue that totaled the power lines. Crews had to rebuild the lines before they could restore power.

The outage was fixed as of 6:21 p.m. Thursday according to Fischer.