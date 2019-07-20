Dominion Energy shares energy saving tips to help you save money and stay cool

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s summertime and that means it’s going to be hot and humid outside and the heat won’t be going away anytime soon.

Dominion Energy is sharing way for you to keep cool without having to break the bank.

The first thing to do is adjust your thermostat. The recommended temperature is about 78 degrees. If you aren’t there yet, raise your thermostat by two degrees at a time and see savings in the summer months.

Another thing you can do is have it serviced annually, even if you have’t seen a problem and check the filter on your system.

Dominion also says that keeping your house airtight can be a low cost fix.

You can keep your house airtight by making sure doors and windows don’t leak out cool air and making sure your caulk is in place.