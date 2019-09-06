Dominion Energy working to restore power across the Lowcountry

Charleston County, S.C. (WCBD)- Dominion Energy reports nearly 70,000 customers are without power in Charleston County, more than 1,800 in the dark in Berkeley County, 3,500 out in Colleton County, and more than 11,000 in Dorchester County.

You can view Dominion’s outage map by clicking here.

Crews are working to restore power across the Lowcountry and say it could take 2 to 3 days. Dominion Energy explains that their main focus on Thursday was public safety and helping first responders. Now that hurricane Dorian has made its way up the coast, crews can turn their focus to restoring power.

2,000 native crews and 700 all-system crews are hard at work changing out poles and hardware, and patrolling the area.

“Understand these guys are doing everything humanly possible to get your lights back on as soon as they possible.” Keller Kissam, Dominion Energy

A few things you can do to help is so give crews the right-of-way and staying clear of them when they are in you neighborhood. You should also stay away from downed lines, assume all lines are energized, and if you’re using a generator, make sure it is properly ventilated.

To report an issue, call Dominion Energy at (888)-333-4465 or report it on Dominion’s website.