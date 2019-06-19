Donation collection for the Carolina Children’s Charity

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD)- Happening Today, News 2 is partnering with the Carolina Children’s Charity to raise some money for a great cause!

Founded in October 1987, The Carolina Children’s Charity was created by local volunteers committed to meeting the needs of Lowcountry children with birth defects and/or childhood diseases.

The Charity has no state or national affiliation, and receives no government grants or reimbursement for services so it relies solely on the generosity of the community.

To help raise money, News 2 is hosting a donation collection right from our studios. Starting at 11am, you can call the station’s phone bank at (843)-849-5420 to make a contribution.

Up the interstate, Kickin’ Chicken is also doing its part to help—Lowcountry firefighters will be waiting tables, hanging out, and collecting donations throughout the day at the Summerville location on North Main Street!