Dorchester Co. will move to OPCON 1 on Monday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (September 1, 2019) – Dorchester County will move to Operating Condition 1 at 8:00 AM, tomorrow, Monday, September 2, 2019.

According to the news release, at that time the County Emergency Operations Center and the Emergency Operations Plan will be fully-activated.

County officials and staff will continue to participate in daily conference calls to remain up-to-date on the storm’s path and potential impacts.

The Citizens Call Center will open at 8: 00 AM tomorrow. That number is (843) 832-0393 or (843) 563-0393.

As of now, all County Offices will be open on Tuesday, September 2, 2019.