Breaking News
Evacuations underway; Hurricane Warning now in effect for portions of the Lowcountry
Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Dorian now a Category 2 hurricane, warnings issued for SC coast

Dorchester Co. will move to OPCON 1 on Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (September 1, 2019) – Dorchester County will move to Operating Condition 1 at 8:00 AM, tomorrow, Monday, September 2, 2019.

According to the news release, at that time the County Emergency Operations Center and the Emergency Operations Plan will be fully-activated.

County officials and staff will continue to participate in daily conference calls to remain up-to-date on the storm’s path and potential impacts.

The Citizens Call Center will open at 8: 00 AM tomorrow. That number is (843) 832-0393 or (843) 563-0393.

As of now, all County Offices will be open on Tuesday, September 2, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES