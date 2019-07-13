Dorchester County boat manufacturer to represent SC at Made in America Showcase at White House

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville-based boat manufacturer is on its way to the White House after being selected to go to the Made in America Showcase event.

The event celebrates the successes of American manufacturing and will have products on display from all 50 states.

One the manufacturer’s boats will be driven up for the event over the weekend and will be set up on the South Lawn of the White House for President Trump and others to see on Monday.

Marketing director Scott Cothran told News 2 that the company did not apply to go to the event – instead, they got a cold call inviting them to attend directly from the White House.

“One of the guys that works with us says he you want to take this, this is the White House calling,” said Cothran. “And honestly we thought it was maybe a joke or something – why would the White House call us? We’re just a little boat builder here in South Carolina. And sure enough, lo and behold, the White House wants us to come put a boat on the front lawn, on the South Lawn of the White House.”

He said that the boat will be one of the biggest displays at the Made in America Showcase.

Freeman Boatworks has been building performance fishing catamarans at its facility on Highway 78 since 2007. The boats have become very popular for sport fishing and the company is aiming to produce 75 of them this year.

The Made in America Showcase begins on Monday at 8 a.m.