Dorchester County Clerk of Court Office closed due to possible exposure of COVID-19

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Clerk of Court Office is closed until further notice.

The closure is out of an abundance of caution due to a possible exposure of COVID-19.

The office is being closed for cleaning and sanitizing.

Clerk of Court staff will be available during normal business hours via phone and email, but there may be a delayed response due to offsite connectivity.

Court filings will continue to be accepted via the drop box near the entrance to the Dorchester County Courthouse.

As of right now, the Clerk of Court Office plans to reopen on Monday, March 8 at around 10:00 am, but the reopening date and time are subject to change.