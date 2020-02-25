Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle accident

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dorchester County.

John Robert Gornick, 34, of Mount Pleasant, SC was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Gornick was traveling east on US Highway 78 and the car was traveling north on US Highway 15.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gornick disregarded the red light and was struck by the vehicle.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.