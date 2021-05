DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — Dorchester County deputies are investigating a shooting at One Love on Dorchester Road.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy heard shots fired while patrolling the parking lot of what they say is a bar/club just after 1:00 Sunday morning. The deputy found the victim.

Medics took the victim to the hospital where he died less than two hours later.

There is no word on a suspect.