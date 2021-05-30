Dorchester County deputies investigating Saturday night shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Dorchester County deputies are investigating a Saturday night shooting in North Charleston.

According to the incident report, it happened just before 11:00 Saturday night on Windsor Hill Boulevard.

One deputy reports hearing a gun fired while responding to a call of shots fired and suspicious activity.

According to the deputy, around that time, two passengers got out of a car and ran away. The driver was arrested and faces drug charges. Deputies also found a gun reported stolen in the back of the car.

Deputies say they also found a person with a gunshot wound. Medics took that person to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Deputies say they found a second gun in a nearby bush.