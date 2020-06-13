Dorchester County deputies searching for runaway teen

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County deputies are searching for a runaway teen.

Authorities say Devon Foster, 17, has been a habitual runaway from the state of Florida.

Foster has been missing since May 18 and it’s believed that individuals are harboring him to prevent him from being returned to his parents in Florida.

Foster was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of Highway 61 in Ridgeville, SC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111,