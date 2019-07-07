Dorchester County Fire Rescue responds to a structure fire on Marshside Drive

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 143 Marshside Drive in the Legend Oaks community.

Crews arrived to the scene where a large two-story residential home had extensive smoke and fire conditions coming from the structure.

The fire was under control in 25 minutes with extensive salvage and overhaul operations following.

According to Dorchester County officials, the family was accounted for and no one was inside the home. The family dog was also located and unharmed after the fire was extinguished.

Officials say the cause of the fire was used fireworks that were disposed of in the household garbage can inside the garage.

Tres Atkinson, the Dorchester County Fire Chief, wanted to remind residents to submerge used fireworks in an outside container and let them soak overnight, prior to disposing.